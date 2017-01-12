Fulton appointed to York County Indus...

Fulton appointed to York County Industrial Development Authority

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Kerryn E. Fulton, P.E., formerly of Port Royal, who now serves as president and chief executive officer at C.S. Davidson, Inc. in York, has been appointed to the Board of the York County Industrial Development Authority. The YCIDA supports various redevelopment projects throughout York County, including projects as the Yorktowne Hotel, PeoplesBank Stadium , Marketview Arts, and several industrial parks, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) 12 hr Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan 2 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec 24 Gofigure 1
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov '16 YorkCityPricksand... 1
News Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09) Nov '16 StarOfSagittarius1 15
News Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend... Nov '16 William Mark 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC