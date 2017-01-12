Fulton appointed to York County Industrial Development Authority
Kerryn E. Fulton, P.E., formerly of Port Royal, who now serves as president and chief executive officer at C.S. Davidson, Inc. in York, has been appointed to the Board of the York County Industrial Development Authority. The YCIDA supports various redevelopment projects throughout York County, including projects as the Yorktowne Hotel, PeoplesBank Stadium , Marketview Arts, and several industrial parks, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC