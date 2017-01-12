Fulton appointed to York County Industrial Development Authority

Kerryn E. Fulton, P.E., formerly of Port Royal, who now serves as president and chief executive officer at C.S. Davidson, Inc. in York, has been appointed to the Board of the York County Industrial Development Authority. The YCIDA supports various redevelopment projects throughout York County, including projects as the Yorktowne Hotel, PeoplesBank Stadium , Marketview Arts, and several industrial parks, according to a press release.

