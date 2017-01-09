From farm tours to apple picking, York Co. offersa

From hayrides to corn mazes to apple picking, agritourism is a key part of York County's almost $1 billion tourism industry From farm tours to apple picking, York Co. offers ag experiences From hayrides to corn mazes to apple picking, agritourism is a key part of York County's almost $1 billion tourism industry Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2iaZ7oO It's an early morning every morning at Brown's Orchard in Loganville when it's time to make the popular sugar cakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.