FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on Jan. 12

YORK, Pa.- FOX43 and the American Red Cross are opening the new year by partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, January 12. The blood drive will be held at the Jewish Community Center, located at 2000 Hollywood Drive in York from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality as well!

