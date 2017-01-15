Extra Billy's boys devastated North York farm Today, thousands of motorists travel through the intersection of U.S. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2izOlbM Today, thousands of motorists travel through the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and N. George Street in North York and Manchester Township, York County, PA. Few, if any, are aware that back in late June 1863, during the height of the Gettysburg Campaign, more than 1,000 Confederate soldiers camped near this now bustling area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.