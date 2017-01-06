Eshbach announces run for York County DA
Jonelle Harter Eshbach, 54, of Dover Township, previously worked in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and York County District Attorney's Office. Eshbach announces run for York County DA Jonelle Harter Eshbach, 54, of Dover Township, previously worked in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and York County District Attorney's Office.
