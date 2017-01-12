York recorded a high of 65 degrees on Thursday, but it was one degree short of tying the record, according to Jordan Root, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.com. Did York break a record Thursday? York recorded a high of 65 degrees on Thursday, but it was one degree short of tying the record, according to Jordan Root, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.