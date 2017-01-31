Crews on scene of W. Philadelphia St. fire A second alarm has been called Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jT7sOD A number of firefighting crews responded this evening to a two-alarm structure fire in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street in York. According to a 911 dispatcher, the fire, which was reported at 6:43 p.m., may include multiple buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.