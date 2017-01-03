City to compensate homeless men for d...

City to compensate homeless men for destroyed possessions: NYCLU

Read more: New York Daily News

The de Blasio administration agreed to compensate three homeless men for the destruction of their possessions last year, the New York Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday. Seen here, a sleeping woman surrounded by her possessions in the 161st St. 4 train subway station last year.

