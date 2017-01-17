Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic dispute will be reinstated
York County's 2015 Officer of the Year, who was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment on July 17, 2016, has been reinstated, according to Southwestern Regional Chief of Police. Ofc. Bryn Lindenmuth, of York, has been on paid administrative leave for six months.
