Chevy Bolt wins Car of the Year
General Motors unveiled the 2017 production model of the Chevy Bolt on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The Bolt is meant to be an affordable long-range electric vehicle, and the company's follow up to the acclaimed Chevy Volt.
