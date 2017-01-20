Central York's new JROTC program training futurea

The high school is in its first year of the Air Force JROTC program, and school officials are happy with results Central York's new JROTC program training future leaders The high school is in its first year of the Air Force JROTC program, and school officials are happy with results Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/01/20/central-yorks-new-jrotc-program-training-future-leaders/96613706/ Central York High School JROTC Cadet 2st Lt. Shaeleigh Strange crosses the single rope bridge as the Raiders team practices their rope skills, Thursday, January 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.