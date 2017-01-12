Call center shutdown causes hassle fo...

Call center shutdown causes hassle for peoplea

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

With the closing of three state call centers people having a harder time to get through on the phone so they are are flocking to local CareerLink office to apply for benefits by phone Call center shutdown causes hassle for people applying for unemployment With the closing of three state call centers people having a harder time to get through on the phone so they are are flocking to local CareerLink office to apply for benefits by phone Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jATEWe Dennis Sprague of Newberry Township hopes to avoid the frustration of phone call waits from home with a visit to CareerLink about his unemployment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan 2 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec 24 Gofigure 1
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov '16 YorkCityPricksand... 1
News Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09) Nov '16 StarOfSagittarius1 15
News Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend... Nov '16 William Mark 1
Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10) Nov '16 Secret tenant 21
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC