Amber Lee's "Self-Worth" photoshoot
Top left, Jelisa Potter, Evelyn Parker, Chasity Nichol, bottom left, Karla Genessis and Brianna Kinard, all hold a "And We Are Beautiful" sign during Amber Lee's Self worth photoshoot Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Lee's home in North York. The Self worth project, is about helping young women overcome their self-esteem issues by embracing their flaws through this photoshoot.
