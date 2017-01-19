A look at York County's death row inmates
A look at York County's death row inmates Here's a look at inmates sentenced to death in York County: Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/19/look-york-countys-death-row-inmates/96771226/ John Amos Small, 55, convicted in 1996 of the 1981 bludgeoning death and attempted rape of Cheryl Marie Smith, 17. Paul Gamboa-Taylor, 54, who in 1991 used a ball-peen hammer to kill his wife, two of their three children, his mother-in-law and her 2-year-old son. Hubert L. Michael Jr., 58, who pleaded guilty to the 1993 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Trista Eng.
