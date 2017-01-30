1 dies, 50 vehicles crash during I-83 snowsquall

A multi-vehicle wreck during a snowsquall on Interstate 83 left one dead and clogged traffic from Glen Rock to Loganville Monday afternoon. A sudden "fog of snow" on Monday afternoon turned Interstate 83 into a slick highway, resulting in several crashes along the highway with the biggest being a 50-vehicle pileup just south of the Loganville interchange.

