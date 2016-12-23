York man charged in three Baltimore killings Dennis Diggs was a juvenile at the time of two of the murders Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2hgeDiu An 18-year-old York man has been charged in three separate murders in Baltimore, The Baltimore Sun reported today . Dennis Diggs, of the 700 block of W. Princess St., remains jailed in Baltimore following his extradition from York County earlier this month.

