York Co. Heroin Task Force gets new name, leader
The York County Heroin Task Force is transitioning to a collaborative agency, complete with executive director and board.
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov 30
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
|Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
