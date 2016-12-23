York City schools police officers to ...

York City schools police officers to wear body cameras

There are 1 comment on the WPMT-TV York story from Yesterday, titled York City schools police officers to wear body cameras. In it, WPMT-TV York reports that:

School District of the City of York Chief of Police Michael Muldrow said "we're confident that our actions and our officers conduct is always above reproach, and it allows us to show the public that we're willing to give ourselves increased oversight when we go about doing what we do on a daily basis," Muldrow said. For the district's chief of police, he sees the addition of officer body cams to be more of what the district is already doing at its schools.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gofigure

York, PA

#1 Yesterday
You need to be actual police officers with firearms and fire arms training the cameras are a good idea though
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 10 fte 2
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov 30 YorkCityPricksand... 1
News Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09) Nov '16 StarOfSagittarius1 15
News Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend... Nov '16 William Mark 1
Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10) Nov '16 Secret tenant 21
Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News AG: York man shared child pornography online (May '14) Nov '16 NOT TRUMP 30
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC