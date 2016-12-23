York City schools police officers to wear body cameras
School District of the City of York Chief of Police Michael Muldrow said "we're confident that our actions and our officers conduct is always above reproach, and it allows us to show the public that we're willing to give ourselves increased oversight when we go about doing what we do on a daily basis," Muldrow said. For the district's chief of police, he sees the addition of officer body cams to be more of what the district is already doing at its schools.
You need to be actual police officers with firearms and fire arms training the cameras are a good idea though
