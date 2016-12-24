Wellsboro woman reported missing
A Wellsboro mother of three is missing after more than two days, her fiance is pleading for her return. Alicia Weatherby last spoke to her fiance via text on Wednesday, December 21st at 7:54 p.m. and he hasn't heard from her since.
