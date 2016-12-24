The Real Santa visits York in 1957 Links to past Christmas posts: Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ipNbg7 A BON-TON ad in 1957 emphasized "THE REAL SANTA will land at the York Airport, Thomasville, Saturday Morning, November 23, at 8 a.m." I discovered this ad while doing a multi-year search of newspapers for my previous post: Santa flight that started a York tradition in 1946. From 1956, and onward into the 1970s, the Bon-Ton Santa flights arrived the Saturday before Thanksgiving at The York Airport, near Thomasville; to signal the start of the Christmas shopping season.

