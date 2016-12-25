PHOTOS: Providing warm meals and Christmas cheer
Volunteer Kit Pifer hleps Alex Gundlach, 10 of Spring Garden, pick toys from the Secret Santa Shop during the annual Christmas dinner at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Sunday December 25, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo PHOTOS: Providing warm meals and Christmas cheer Volunteer Kit Pifer hleps Alex Gundlach, 10 of Spring Garden, pick toys from the Secret Santa Shop during the annual Christmas dinner at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Sunday December 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Sat
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov 30
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
|Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC