PHOTOS: Providing warm meals and Chri...

PHOTOS: Providing warm meals and Christmas cheer

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

Volunteer Kit Pifer hleps Alex Gundlach, 10 of Spring Garden, pick toys from the Secret Santa Shop during the annual Christmas dinner at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Sunday December 25, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo PHOTOS: Providing warm meals and Christmas cheer Volunteer Kit Pifer hleps Alex Gundlach, 10 of Spring Garden, pick toys from the Secret Santa Shop during the annual Christmas dinner at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Sunday December 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Sat Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 10 fte 2
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov 30 YorkCityPricksand... 1
News Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09) Nov '16 StarOfSagittarius1 15
News Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend... Nov '16 William Mark 1
Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10) Nov '16 Secret tenant 21
Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,567

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC