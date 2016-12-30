Pensupreme smokestack coming down for chartera
Pensupreme smokestack coming down for charter school The smokestack where the high school is set to be built will come down in January. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2016/12/30/pensupreme-smokestack-coming-down-charter-school/95994546/ York Academy Regional Charter School is purchasing four properties including the Pensupreme building along Hamilton Ave., for expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|11 hr
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov 30
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
|Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC