PA Agriculture Department tests, monitors cats possibly exposed to influenza in NYC shelters

Veterinarians at Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture have confirmed that almost a dozen cats that may have been exposed to an avian-type influenza virus in New York City shelters have been placed in special quarantine in one of three animal shelters in Chester County. The low-pathogenic influenza virus does not pose a health hazard to people, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, however, health officials reminded citizens to wash their hands thoroughly and exercise precautions recommended during flu season-especially for those people who may have come into contact with the quarantined cats that originated from the New York shelters or were exposed to cats from these shelters.

