New York's 2nd Avenue subway to open Jan. 1, fulfilling decades-long dream
Three new subway stations along Manhattan's Second Avenue will finally open on New Year's Day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, 10 years after construction started and decades after the seemingly interminable project was first proposed. The idea of a Second Avenue subway has fired up the imagination of New Yorkers for a century, as commuters along Manhattan's transit-starved East Side dreamed of an easier way to travel up and down the densely populated borough.
