Might Be Time to Stop Digging?:
An uptick in deaths, a slowdown in births and a slight drop in immigration all damped American population growth for the year ended July 1. The 0.7% increase, to 323.1 million, was the smallest on record since 1936-37, according to William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. The figures show Americans continue to leave the North for Western states, with Utah, Nevada, Idaho and several others in that region topping the country in percentage growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Sat
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov 30
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
|Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC