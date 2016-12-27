Jonathan Mifflin turns down York County post The letter was addressed to York County judges, and in it Mifflin declined the post of Constable... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2hr0rDp While researching my recent York Sunday News column on the Hybla mansion near Wrightsville and the Mifflins who lived there , who were instrumental in York County Underground Railroad activity, I came across an original letter written by Jonathan Mifflin . The letter was addressed to York County judges, and in it Mifflin declined the post of Constable of Hellam Township, to which he had been elected.

