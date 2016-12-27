Jonathan Mifflin turns down York County post
Jonathan Mifflin turns down York County post The letter was addressed to York County judges, and in it Mifflin declined the post of Constable... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2hr0rDp While researching my recent York Sunday News column on the Hybla mansion near Wrightsville and the Mifflins who lived there , who were instrumental in York County Underground Railroad activity, I came across an original letter written by Jonathan Mifflin . The letter was addressed to York County judges, and in it Mifflin declined the post of Constable of Hellam Township, to which he had been elected.
