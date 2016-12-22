How did York's 1898 courthouse escape...

How did York's 1898 courthouse escape the wrecking ball?

Last month I did a blog post about the impressive turn of the century York County courthouse and its narrow escape... How did York's 1898 courthouse escape the wrecking ball? Last month I did a blog post about the impressive turn of the century York County courthouse and its narrow escape... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2heKvUO Last month I did a blog post about the impressive turn of the century York County courthouse and its narrow escape from the 1950s mentality of tear it down and build something new. The nicely restored building now serves at the York County Administrative Center in the first block of East Market Street.

