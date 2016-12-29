How did this driver hit 236 consecuti...

How did this driver hit 236 consecutive green lights in New York City?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

But on December 3, New York Uber driver Noah Forman hit not one or two in a row, but 236. His interest in beating the traffic system started in 2014 when he saw a video of a driver hitting 55 straight green lights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec 24 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 10 fte 2
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov 30 YorkCityPricksand... 1
News Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09) Nov '16 StarOfSagittarius1 15
News Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend... Nov '16 William Mark 1
Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10) Nov '16 Secret tenant 21
Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC