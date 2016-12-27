Gov. Wolf: Harrisburg's rough, but job's still fun Gov. Tom Wolf enters his third year in office facing a lot of uncertainty, but he's having fun. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2hpo3s8 Gov. Tom Wolf encourages Ferguson K-8 school eighth-grade students to continue studying diligently during class Wednesday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.