Girls bring gifts for seniors
Ann-Marie Wolfe, 12 of Stewartstown, hands out gift bags to seniors at the White Rose Senior Center Thursday in York. Girls bring gifts for seniors Ann-Marie Wolfe, 12 of Stewartstown, hands out gift bags to seniors at the White Rose Senior Center Thursday in York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Sat
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov 30
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
|Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC