Gil David, Top 40 radio personality with Yorka
Gil David, Top 40 radio personality with York roots, dies Gilbert David didn't enter the U.S. Air Force expecting to end up with a career in radio. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2i28jNs Gil David, a York County native who was WSBA's first all-night jock from 1958-1969, died Dec. 10. But the 1949 William Penn Senior High graduate spent four years of his service at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, where he played radio announcer under the name Art Nash.
