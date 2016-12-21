Former student indicted for murdering his ex-teacher and their child

A 23-year-old man who as a high school student fathered a child with his teacher has been indicted on two counts of murder after his former lover and their son were found dead, according to a Manhattan district attorney spokesman. The bodies of Felicia Barahona, 36, and her 4-year-old son, Miguel, were found Monday in Barahona's upper Manhattan apartment.

