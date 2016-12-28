Former student charged with murder of ex-teacher and their child
A 23-year-old man who as a high school student fathered a child with his teacher is facing two counts of murder after his former lover and their son were found dead, according to New York police. The bodies of Felicia Barahona, 36, and her 4-year-old son Miguel were found Monday in Barahona's Upper Manhattan apartment.
