EDITORIAL: North York deserves better A story about a York County borough made the Associated Press national wire last week. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2016/12/20/editorial-north-york-deserves-better/95644150/ A couple of months ago, it was West York and its racist mayor making headlines that were read across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.