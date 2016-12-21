Customers Wait in Line for Final Pastrami Sandwiches at NY Carnegie Deli
Tourists and New Yorkers waited hours in line in Midtown Manhattan Friday to get one last taste of Carnegie Deli's renowned sandwiches before the restaurant closed for good. For almost 80 years, the iconic deli has served monster sandwiches containing at least a pound of pastrami, corned beef and other meats to customers in town or visiting from around the world.
