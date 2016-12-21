Coroner identifies 3 killed in crash ...

Coroner identifies 3 killed in crash that shut down highway

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A coroner is identifying three people who died in a crash that shut down Interstate 81 for more than eight hours in central Pennsylvania. Pennlive.com reported Thursday the victims were 42-year-old Michael Smatlak of York, Pennsylvania, 61-year-old Terry Danner of West Fairview, Pennsylvania, and 45-year-old James Hawkins Jr. of Bartlett, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec 24 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 10 fte 2
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov 30 YorkCityPricksand... 1
News Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09) Nov '16 StarOfSagittarius1 15
News Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend... Nov '16 William Mark 1
Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10) Nov '16 Secret tenant 21
Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC