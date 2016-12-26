Christmas Smile a gift to York: column

Christmas Smile a gift to York: column

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

The story of A Christmas Smile, as it entered 14 years of presence, is one that speaks of America's generosity Christmas Smile a gift to York: column The story of A Christmas Smile, as it entered 14 years of presence, is one that speaks of America's generosity Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ixsvCZ For the last 14 years, Jeff Crouse has organized A Christmas Smile, children have grown up with their parents giving time to the community Christmas Eve morning. With no doubt, Yorkers are a giving bunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec 24 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 10 fte 2
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov 30 YorkCityPricksand... 1
News Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09) Nov '16 StarOfSagittarius1 15
News Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend... Nov '16 William Mark 1
Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10) Nov '16 Secret tenant 21
Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,331 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC