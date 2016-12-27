Child porn charges for Dallastown man

Child porn charges for Dallastown man A Dallastown man is free on bail after being arraigned on numerous child pornography charges. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/27/child-porn-charges-dallastown-man/95898078/ Jeffery T. Pianis, 50, faces one count of dissemination of child pornography and 17 counts of possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

