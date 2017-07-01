Union Chapel: Fokine on the independe...

Union Chapel: Fokine on the independent Quaker spirit

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

Union Chapel in the Grove will remember and celebrate Independence Day in conjunction with the Shelter Island Historical Society at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2 at an interdenominational service of worship. Historical Society members will participate in the service and Christian Fokine, Shelter Island resident, builder and former trustee of the Shelter Island Historical Society, will speak.

