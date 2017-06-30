Two Injured As Gunfire Erupts In Yonkers
Shots were fired on Tuesday night in front of a Van Cortland Park Avenue home, police said on Wednesday. Two people, whose identities have not been disclosed, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
