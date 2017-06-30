Suspect Pleads Guilty To Fatal Stabbing Of 24-Year-Old Yonkers Man

A Westchester County man is facing more than two decades in prison for his involvement in a fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old Yonkers resident. Mount Vernon resident Donte Pace, 22, has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, for his role in the fatal assault of his victim last October, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. stated on Monday.

