Suspect Pleads Guilty To Fatal Stabbing Of 24-Year-Old Yonkers Man
A Westchester County man is facing more than two decades in prison for his involvement in a fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old Yonkers resident. Mount Vernon resident Donte Pace, 22, has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, for his role in the fatal assault of his victim last October, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. stated on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Patrick Navas (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|KnewNavasFromPrison
|2
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Mo Ki
|57
|Officer Familia
|19 hr
|Dan from Ky
|1
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Trio
|98
|Another Suit from East Ramapo Parents (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|prison for dr. frederick winston (Feb '15)
|Jun 29
|patient
|2
|Add Me On Discord @ niceteen6822#7641 For a Lov...
|Jun 29
|bigdickmale4female
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC