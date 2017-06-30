Moved By Tragedy, Late Yonkers Philanthropists Still Support Community
In the face of unspeakable sadness, both Marty and Iris Walshin turned their heartbreak into hope for the greater Yonkers community. Lifelong New Yorkers, the couple founded and operated Martin Walshin, Inc., a Westchester-based HVAC supply company which rose from humble beginnings to become a multi-million dollar business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Patrick Navas (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|KnewNavasFromPrison
|2
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Mo Ki
|57
|Officer Familia
|Wed
|Dan from Ky
|1
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Trio
|98
|Another Suit from East Ramapo Parents (Jan '16)
|Jul 4
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|prison for dr. frederick winston (Feb '15)
|Jun 29
|patient
|2
|Add Me On Discord @ niceteen6822#7641 For a Lov...
|Jun 29
|bigdickmale4female
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC