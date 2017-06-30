Joseph Spiezio Family Announces Hasbr...

Joseph Spiezio Family Announces Hasbro Children's Hospital Support

17 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Joseph Spiezio of Yonkers and Mt. Vernon and his family announce their support of pediatric cancer treatment through the Hasbro Children's Hospital We are dedicated to supporting Hasbro Children's Hospital in their mission of providing world-class care for pediatric cancer patients and supporting their care givers.

