House Fire Breaks Out Near Scarsdale-Yonkers Border

Thursday Jul 6

Fire crews in Yonkers were dispatched to a Windsor Terrace property on Thursday afternoon where there were reports of a house fire. Crews swiftly knocked down the flames and were able to contain the fire to the basement.

