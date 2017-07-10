House Fire Breaks Out Near Scarsdale-Yonkers Border
Fire crews in Yonkers were dispatched to a Windsor Terrace property on Thursday afternoon where there were reports of a house fire. Crews swiftly knocked down the flames and were able to contain the fire to the basement.
