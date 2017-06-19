Yonkers Police Investigating Possible...

Yonkers Police Investigating Possible Mailbox Fishing Incidents

10 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

The Yonkers Police Department issued an alert on Wednesday following two separate incidents involving mailboxes located at the corner of Grandview Blvd. and Underhill St. and Alta Vista Drive and Alpine Road, both in the 1st precinct. Police said that residents who may have recently used those mailboxes have been encouraged to check their bank and credit accounts for any signs of fraudulent or suspicious activities.

Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

