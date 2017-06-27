Yonkers Police Department To Demonstrate How To Protect Personal Property
Members of the Yonkers Police Department will be teaming up with a local bank on Tuesday to demonstrate how to protect personal property while in public places in Westchester. Representatives from the Yonkers Police Department and United Bank will be at Stop & Shop on Vredenburgh Avenue on Tuesday for a demonstration on protecting residents' private property.
