Yonkers Police Department To Demonstr...

Yonkers Police Department To Demonstrate How To Protect Personal Property

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Members of the Yonkers Police Department will be teaming up with a local bank on Tuesday to demonstrate how to protect personal property while in public places in Westchester. Representatives from the Yonkers Police Department and United Bank will be at Stop & Shop on Vredenburgh Avenue on Tuesday for a demonstration on protecting residents' private property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A.G. Schneiderman Announces Arrest Of Registere... Tue 333stenbrian 1
Pamela Graddick Jun 24 Maria 1
News Who is Vincent "Vinny" Mirabile? -- Part I Jun 24 333stenbrian 1
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Jun 21 John 56
News Two Found Dead In Yonkers Convenience Store Tie... Jun 20 Laira6311 1
bell ans chemical companyc (Nov '08) Jun 19 DeanBlasco 11
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Jun 19 real wash heights 198
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC