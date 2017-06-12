Yonkers Man Caught Trespassing In Gar...

Yonkers Man Caught Trespassing In Garage, Police Say

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to the home, where the homeowner reported to responding officers that an unknown, black male wearing a beige coat, dark backpack and socks with open-toe sandals was standing in his garage peering at his bicycles and car. While canvassing the area, officers identified a Hispanic male - later identified as 26-year-old Danlis Grullon - who was walking on Fox Meadow Road, matching that description.

