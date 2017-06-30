Yonkers City Council President Takes ...

Yonkers City Council President Takes Advantage Of Westchester Ride Sharing

Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

With ride-sharing services officially coming to Westchester County on Thursday, Yonkers City Council President Liam McLaughlin was the first in line to take a trip. Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino announced on Tuesday that ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft were coming to the area after striking a unique deal to ensure the safety of potential passengers.

