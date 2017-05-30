Yonkers Adopts $1.154B City Budget
On Friday, city officials announced that the City Council has passed the proposed $1.154 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The spending plan is within the state-mandated property tax cap and restores vacant positions in emergency services due to a late change from council members.
