Why shouldn't James Comey get a juicy book deal?

My apologies in advance if this sounds more like something befitting a gossip column than news from the government and politics front, but since it involves James Comey I suppose it's still relevant. There's been a bit of barely muted outrage running around punditry circles this weekend over word that Comey either has or soon will have a major, profitable book deal in the works and possibly a movie as well.

